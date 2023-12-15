The Xavier Musketeers (0-7) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Xavier Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 15

Friday, December 15 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Nila Blackford: 11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 10.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaysia Woods: 9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Tae'Lor Purvis: 5.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Xavier Players to Watch

