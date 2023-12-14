The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-3) play the UMKC Kangaroos (2-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Swinney Recreation Center. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UMKC vs. Alabama A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UMKC Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UMKC Players to Watch

Nariyah Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Dom Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Lisa Thomas: 7.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Alayna Contreras: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Emani Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M Players to Watch

Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Phillips: 8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Thomas: 7.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Contreras: 10.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.0 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Bennett: 7.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.