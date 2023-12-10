SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 16 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Trent Middleton: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison
|Ball State Rank
|Ball State AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville AVG
|SIU-Edwardsville Rank
|89th
|80.5
|Points Scored
|68.7
|286th
|21st
|60.8
|Points Allowed
|68
|131st
|155th
|34
|Rebounds
|29.3
|313th
|139th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.4
|292nd
|177th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|7.4
|185th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|11.7
|268th
|103rd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|8.6
|18th
