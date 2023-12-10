The Ball State Cardinals (5-1) will meet the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (4-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Basheer Jihad: 16 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

16 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalin Anderson: 14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Davion Bailey: 10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Trent Middleton: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ball State Players to Watch

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Ball State Stat Comparison

Ball State Rank Ball State AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 89th 80.5 Points Scored 68.7 286th 21st 60.8 Points Allowed 68 131st 155th 34 Rebounds 29.3 313th 139th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 7.4 292nd 177th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 185th 237th 12.3 Assists 11.7 268th 103rd 10.8 Turnovers 8.6 18th

