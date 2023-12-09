The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (6-1) will meet the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Information

Southeast Missouri State Players to Watch

Rasheed Bello: 15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Anthony Roberts: 13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.3 BLK Quinton Morton-Robertson: 13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jalen Jackson: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Eric Mulder: 6.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.0 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

Southeast Missouri State vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Stat Comparison

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Southeast Missouri State AVG Southeast Missouri State Rank 12th 89.0 Points Scored 64.8 330th 86th 65.7 Points Allowed 83.2 345th 254th 31.7 Rebounds 31.8 246th 296th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.0 197th 40th 9.6 3pt Made 7.6 172nd 143rd 14.0 Assists 13.4 177th 38th 9.4 Turnovers 15.2 342nd

