The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-4) meet the Saint Louis Billikens (3-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saint Louis Players to Watch

Laniah Randle: 17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 1.1 BLK Quierra Love: 8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Seairra Hughes: 12.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Shemera Williams: 19.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

19.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Se'Quoia Allmond: 3.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

