Saint Louis vs. Hofstra December 9
The Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) will face the Hofstra Pride (4-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 15.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 12.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 11.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sincere Parker: 17.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Michael Meadows: 4.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Hofstra Players to Watch
Saint Louis vs. Hofstra Stat Comparison
|Saint Louis Rank
|Saint Louis AVG
|Hofstra AVG
|Hofstra Rank
|118th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|85.3
|36th
|210th
|72.5
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|188th
|225th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|32.2
|225th
|338th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|302nd
|104th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|11.3
|6th
|238th
|12.3
|Assists
|17.7
|31st
|42nd
|9.5
|Turnovers
|11.3
|140th
