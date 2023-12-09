Missouri vs. Kansas State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas State Wildcats (6-0) meet the Missouri Tigers (5-2) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Missouri vs. Kansas State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri Games
- December 2 at home vs Southeast Missouri State
- December 6 at home vs Missouri State
- November 30 at Virginia
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Missouri Players to Watch
- Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Taryn Sides: 4.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Kansas State Players to Watch
- Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Sides: 4.0 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.