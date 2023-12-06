The Minnesota Timberwolves (15-4) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report, including Anthony Edwards, heading into their Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the San Antonio Spurs (3-16) at Target Center, which begins at 7:30 PM ET.

The Timberwolves took care of business in their last game 123-117 against the Hornets on Saturday. In the Timberwolves' win, Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with a team-high 28 points (adding seven rebounds and five assists).

The Spurs are coming off of a 121-106 loss to the Pelicans in their most recent game on Friday. Devin Vassell scored a team-leading 14 points for the Spurs in the loss.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.0 0.0 1.0 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles Anthony Edwards SG Questionable Hip 26.2 5.9 5.0

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Doug McDermott SF Questionable Illness 6.4 1.1 1.8 Victor Wembanyama PF Questionable Hip 19.3 9.7 2.6

Timberwolves vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: ESPN, BSN, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

