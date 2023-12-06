The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-3) will face the Green Bay Phoenix (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Damarco Minor: 11.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.3 PTS, 10.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamar Wright: 18 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

18 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Ray'Sean Taylor: 11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

11.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Lamar Wright: 9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK Terrance Thompson: 5.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0 STL, 1 BLK

Green Bay Players to Watch

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Green Bay Stat Comparison

SIU-Edwardsville Rank SIU-Edwardsville AVG Green Bay AVG Green Bay Rank 304th 66.7 Points Scored 59.4 353rd 141st 68.2 Points Allowed 66.4 110th 294th 30.3 Rebounds 32.6 224th 287th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 315th 190th 7.3 3pt Made 6.6 244th 267th 11.5 Assists 11.4 270th 28th 8.8 Turnovers 13 243rd

