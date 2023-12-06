Saint Louis vs. Drake December 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Drake Bulldogs (4-1) will meet the Saint Louis Billikens (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Drake Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Tucker DeVries: 21 PTS, 7 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kevin Overton: 16.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Atin Wright: 16.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Darnell Brodie: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Drake Players to Watch
Saint Louis vs. Drake Stat Comparison
|Drake Rank
|Drake AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|85th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|78.8
|119th
|228th
|73
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|216th
|333rd
|28
|Rebounds
|32.2
|238th
|310th
|7
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|336th
|43rd
|9.6
|3pt Made
|8.3
|109th
|58th
|16.6
|Assists
|12.3
|239th
|33rd
|9.2
|Turnovers
|9.5
|43rd
