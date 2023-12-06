Missouri vs. Missouri State December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (2-1) face the Missouri Tigers (4-1) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET.
Missouri vs. Missouri State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Missouri Players to Watch
- Mama Dembele: 10.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 7.8 AST, 4.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Hayley Frank: 17.0 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ashton Judd: 19.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grace Slaughter: 13.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Abbey Schreacke: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
