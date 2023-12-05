Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The Missouri State Bears (4-1) will meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Murphy Athletic Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Buy Tickets for Other Missouri State Games
Missouri State Players to Watch
- Elias King: 14.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jared Jones: 7.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Missouri State AVG
|Missouri State Rank
|260th
|70.0
|Points Scored
|71.2
|246th
|39th
|61.0
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|72nd
|135th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|37.8
|69th
|57th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|248th
|285th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|8.8
|73rd
|346th
|9.4
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|172nd
|12.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|217th
