Tuesday's game between the Missouri State Bears (6-2) and Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-5) matching up at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 70-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Bears, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on December 5.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri State 70, Middle Tennessee 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri State vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri State (-5.0)

Missouri State (-5.0) Computer Predicted Total: 135.1

Middle Tennessee has put together a 2-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Missouri State is 5-3-0. The Blue Raiders are 2-6-0 and the Bears are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Missouri State Performance Insights

The Bears put up 74.4 points per game (196th in college basketball) while giving up 68 per outing (115th in college basketball). They have a +51 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Missouri State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 9.7 boards. It records 38 rebounds per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.3.

Missouri State knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) while shooting 36.8% from deep (70th in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game at 26.9%.

Missouri State has committed 5.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14 (315th in college basketball) while forcing 8.9 (350th in college basketball).

