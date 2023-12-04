Blues vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - December 4
As they gear up to meet the Vegas Golden Knights (16-5-4) on Monday, December 4 at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (12-10-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adin Hill
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Alec Martinez
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Blues vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Blues Season Insights
- With 67 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- St. Louis has given up 72 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the league.
- Their -5 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights' 79 total goals (3.2 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- Their +21 goal differential is third-best in the league.
Blues vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-210)
|Blues (+170)
|6
