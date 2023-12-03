Two games on Sunday's college basketball schedule feature a Summit team, including the matchup between the South Dakota Coyotes and the Loyola Marymount Lions.

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Michigan Eagles at North Dakota Fighting Hawks 2:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 - South Dakota Coyotes at Loyola Marymount Lions 5:00 PM ET, Sunday, December 3 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

