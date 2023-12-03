The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to meet in a Week 13 matchup at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent numbers and trends.

Will Skyy Moore score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Moore has reeled in 20 passes for 239 yards (21.7 per game) and one score this season.

In one of 11 games this year, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.

Skyy Moore Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 4 3 70 1 Week 3 Bears 6 4 42 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Broncos 4 2 22 0 Week 7 Chargers 3 2 15 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 1 8 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 33 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 1 4 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 34 0

