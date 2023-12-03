Skyy Moore has a tough matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday, 8:20 PM ET). The Packers allow 205.1 passing yards per game, ninth-best in the league.

Moore has 20 receptions (while being targeted 35 times) for 239 yards and one TD, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Moore vs. the Packers

Moore vs the Packers (since 2021): No games

No games Green Bay has allowed two opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

12 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Packers this year.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing receiver to register more than one TD grab against it on the season.

Moore will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this week. The Packers concede 205.1 passing yards per game.

The Packers have the No. 6 defense in the league in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 12 this season (1.1 per game).

Skyy Moore Receiving Props vs. the Packers

Receiving Yards: 15.5 (-118)

Moore Receiving Insights

In four of 11 games this year, Moore has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has received 8.4% of his team's 417 passing attempts this season (35 targets).

He has been targeted 35 times this season, averaging 6.8 yards per target.

In one of 11 games this season, Moore has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has scored one of his team's 27 offensive touchdowns this season (3.7%).

Moore (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 11.5% of the time in the red zone (61 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

