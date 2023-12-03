The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) will be looking to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. It will air at 2:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 64.9 points per game, 19.4 fewer points than the 84.3 the Cougars give up.
  • The 72.5 points per game the Cougars average are only 2.8 more points than the Huskies give up (69.7).
  • SIU-Edwardsville has a 1-4 record when scoring more than 69.7 points.
  • Northern Illinois has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
  • The Cougars are making 40.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.6% higher than the Huskies concede to opponents (40%).
  • The Huskies' 37.1 shooting percentage is nine lower than the Cougars have given up.

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

  • KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)
  • Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)
  • Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%
  • Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%
  • Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Dayton L 75-74 UD Arena
11/26/2023 Middle Tennessee L 81-74 Sam M. Vadalabene Center
11/29/2023 @ Michigan L 103-59 Crisler Center
12/3/2023 Northern Illinois - Sam M. Vadalabene Center
12/6/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/15/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.