Sunday's contest between the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-7) and Northern Illinois Huskies (3-4) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-72, with SIU-Edwardsville securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Cougars suffered a 103-59 loss to Michigan.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: SIU-Edwardsville 74, Northern Illinois 72

Other OVC Predictions

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

The Cougars beat the No. 326-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Evansville Purple Aces, 91-83, on November 12, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

SIU-Edwardsville has the most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (three).

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

SIU-Edwardsville Leaders

KK Rodriguez: 21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32)

21.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 46.3 FG%, 53.1 3PT% (17-for-32) Macy Silvey: 9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48)

9.4 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (15-for-48) Ava Stoller: 8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG%

8.4 PTS, 36.7 FG% Halle Smith: 5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG%

5.8 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 39.6 FG% Sofie Lowis: 8.5 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars average 72.5 points per game (98th in college basketball) while allowing 84.3 per outing (352nd in college basketball). They have a -94 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 11.8 points per game.

