The Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) will host the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Saint Louis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Louis vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals' 78.2 points per game are only 0.2 fewer points than the 78.4 the Billikens allow.

Ball State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 78.4 points.

Saint Louis' record is 3-2 when it gives up fewer than 78.2 points.

The 77.1 points per game the Billikens average are 9.1 more points than the Cardinals allow (68).

Saint Louis has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 68 points.

When Ball State gives up fewer than 77.1 points, it is 5-0.

The Billikens shoot 44.1% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Cardinals allow defensively.

The Cardinals shoot 47.2% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Billikens concede.

Saint Louis Leaders

Peyton Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)

15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28) Kyla McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Brooklyn Gray: 12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%

