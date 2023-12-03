Saint Louis vs. Ball State December 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (3-2) play the Ball State Cardinals (4-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Saint Louis vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 6.4 REB, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kyla McMakin: 18.2 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peyton Kennedy: 15 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brooklyn Gray: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tierra Simon: 4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
