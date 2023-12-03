Saint Louis vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 3
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:40 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's game at Chaifetz Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (5-1) taking on the Saint Louis Billikens (4-4) at 3:00 PM ET on December 3. Our computer prediction projects a 78-71 victory for Ball State.
In their last time out, the Billikens lost 78-59 to Wichita State on Friday.
Saint Louis vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri
Saint Louis vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 78, Saint Louis 71
Saint Louis Schedule Analysis
- Against the Missouri Tigers on November 12, the Billikens notched their signature win of the season, a 93-85 home victory.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Saint Louis is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 48th-most losses.
- The Billikens have two Quadrant 3 wins, tied for the 26th-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 3 losses, tied for the ninth-most.
Saint Louis 2023-24 Best Wins
- 93-85 at home over Missouri (No. 126) on November 12
- 79-75 at home over UIC (No. 159) on November 26
- 79-67 at home over Missouri State (No. 225) on November 15
Saint Louis Leaders
- Peyton Kennedy: 15.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (12-for-28)
- Kyla McMakin: 15.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)
- Tierra Simon: 4.3 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.6 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)
- Brooklyn Gray: 12.3 PTS, 45.6 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
- Julia Martinez: 9 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2 STL, 43.3 FG%
Saint Louis Performance Insights
- The Billikens' -10 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.1 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 78.4 per contest (340th in college basketball).
