When Rashee Rice suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 13 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers (on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Rashee Rice score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

Rice's 44 grabs have yielded 527 yards (47.9 per game) and five TDs. He has been targeted on 56 occasions.

Rice has a touchdown catch in five of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Rashee Rice Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 29 1 Week 2 @Jaguars 2 2 20 0 Week 3 Bears 7 5 59 0 Week 4 @Jets 5 3 32 0 Week 5 @Vikings 5 4 33 1 Week 6 Broncos 4 4 72 0 Week 7 Chargers 6 5 60 1 Week 8 @Broncos 5 4 56 0 Week 9 Dolphins 2 2 17 1 Week 11 Eagles 5 4 42 0 Week 12 @Raiders 10 8 107 1

