With the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Green Bay Packers in Week 13 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), is Noah Gray a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Packers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has caught 21 passes for 244 yards (22.2 per game) and one score this season.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in one of 11 games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0

