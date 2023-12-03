Sunday's game between the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) and Missouri Tigers (6-2) going head to head at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Wichita State, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

The matchup has no line set.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

Missouri vs. Wichita State Score Prediction

Prediction: Wichita State 73, Missouri 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Missouri vs. Wichita State

Computer Predicted Spread: Wichita State (-0.2)

Wichita State (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.3

Missouri has gone 2-6-0 against the spread, while Wichita State's ATS record this season is 3-3-0. The Tigers have a 2-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Shockers have a record of 4-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game with a +64 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.6 points per game (200th in college basketball) and allow 66.6 per contest (98th in college basketball).

The 30.9 rebounds per game Missouri averages rank 278th in the country, and are 1.2 fewer than the 32.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Missouri knocks down 9.5 three-pointers per game (39th in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents (6.5).

The Tigers rank 114th in college basketball with 97.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 142nd in college basketball defensively with 87.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Missouri has won the turnover battle by 2.7 turnovers per game, committing 10.8 (102nd in college basketball action) while forcing 13.5 (99th in college basketball).

