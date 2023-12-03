The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Shockers have also won three games in a row.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. Wichita State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Wichita State Moneyline BetMGM Missouri (-6.5) 144.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Missouri (-5.5) 143.5 -235 +190 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Trends

Missouri has won just two games against the spread this season.

So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.

Wichita State has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Shockers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Missouri Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Missouri is 82nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (131st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Missouri has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.