Missouri vs. Wichita State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will look to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Shockers have also won three games in a row.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Missouri vs. Wichita State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Missouri vs. Wichita State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Wichita State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-6.5)
|144.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-5.5)
|143.5
|-235
|+190
Missouri vs. Wichita State Betting Trends
- Missouri has won just two games against the spread this season.
- So far this season, just two of the Tigers games have gone over the point total.
- Wichita State has compiled a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Shockers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Missouri Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Missouri is 82nd in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (131st).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Missouri has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
