How to Watch Missouri vs. Wichita State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (6-2) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Wichita State Shockers (7-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Shockers have also won three games in a row.
Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than the Shockers have allowed to their opponents (38%).
- Missouri has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Shockers sit at eighth.
- The Tigers put up 74.6 points per game, six more points than the 68.6 the Shockers allow.
- Missouri has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Missouri put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 10.3 more points than it averaged on the road (73.3).
- The Tigers allowed 74.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Missouri fared better at home last year, averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 36.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in away games.
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 82-59
|Mizzou Arena
|11/25/2023
|Loyola (MD)
|W 78-70
|Mizzou Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|W 71-64
|Petersen Events Center
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|T-Mobile Center
