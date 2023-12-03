The Wichita State Shockers (5-1) meet the Missouri Tigers (3-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Mizzou Arena. This contest will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Missouri vs. Wichita State Game Information

Missouri Players to Watch

  • Noah Carter: 12.0 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Caleb Grill: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sean East: 14.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 12.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aidan Shaw: 3.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Missouri vs. Wichita State Stat Comparison

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG Wichita State AVG Wichita State Rank
224th 73.2 Points Scored 80.3 101st
138th 68.0 Points Allowed 69.0 157th
290th 30.4 Rebounds 42.0 15th
349th 5.6 Off. Rebounds 9.2 197th
46th 9.6 3pt Made 6.3 255th
115th 14.8 Assists 11.0 286th
145th 11.4 Turnovers 11.7 160th

