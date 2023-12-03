Scottie Scheffler is the in the lead at the 2023 Hero World Challenge after three rounds of play. Scheffler is shooting -16 and is +400 to win.

Hero World Challenge Fourth Round Information

  • Start Time: 10:46 AM ET
  • Venue: Albany
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Par/Distance: Par 72/7,449 yards

Hero World Challenge Best Odds to Win

Scottie Scheffler

  • Tee Time: 12:25 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-16)
  • Odds to Win: +400

Scheffler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 7 4 4th
Round 2 66 -6 8 2 1st
Round 3 65 -7 4 1 1st

Collin Morikawa

  • Tee Time: 12:03 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +650

Morikawa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 6 3 4th
Round 2 69 -3 5 2 7th
Round 3 68 -4 8 2 4th

Max Homa

  • Tee Time: 11:19 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 13th (-3)
  • Odds to Win: +700

Homa Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 69 -3 6 3 4th
Round 2 73 +1 4 5 16th
Round 3 71 -1 1 0 14th

Tony Finau

  • Tee Time: 12:03 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +750

Finau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -5 6 1 1st
Round 2 71 -1 3 0 12th
Round 3 68 -4 7 1 4th

Jordan Spieth

  • Tee Time: 11:52 AM ET
  • Current Rank: 4th (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +1000

Spieth Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 68 -4 6 4 3rd
Round 2 67 -5 5 0 2nd
Round 3 71 -1 4 3 14th

Hero World Challenge Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Cameron Young 10th (-7) +1200
Viktor Hovland 16th (E) +1400
Justin Thomas 3rd (-11) +1600
Matt Fitzpatrick 2nd (-13) +1800
Sam Burns 15th (-1) +4000
Jason Day 4th (-10) +5500
Keegan Bradley 14th (-2) +7000
Lucas Glover 11th (-5) +7000
Justin Rose 11th (-5) +8000
Sepp Straka 8th (-9) +9000

