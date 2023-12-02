Torey Krug will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes play at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Krug's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Torey Krug vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:20 per game on the ice, is -1.

Krug has a goal in one of his 22 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Krug has a point in seven games this season (out of 22), including multiple points three times.

Krug has had an assist in a game seven times this year over 22 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Krug's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he goes over.

Krug has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Krug Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 12th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 22 Games 6 10 Points 1 1 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

