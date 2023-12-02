There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Saturday that feature Summit teams. That includes the Saint Thomas Tommies versus the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Summit Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Thomas Tommies at Western Illinois Leathernecks 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Arkansas State Red Wolves at UMKC Kangaroos 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 - Denver Pioneers at UC Irvine Anteaters 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2 -

Follow Summit games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!