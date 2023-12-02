How to Watch the Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
How to Watch Other OVC Games
Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks score an average of 74.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.
- Missouri's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
- The 80.6 points per game the Tigers average are 8.9 more points than the Redhawks give up (71.7).
- Missouri is 4-2 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
- Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
- The Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks allow to opponents (44.5%).
- The Redhawks shoot 45.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers allow.
Southeast Missouri State Leaders
- Jaliyah Green: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
- Alecia Doyle: 15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Amiyah Buchanan: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%
- Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%
- Indiya Bowen: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (12-for-20)
Southeast Missouri State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Northwestern
|L 76-68
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ Missouri State
|L 74-66
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|11/28/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|W 86-48
|Show Me Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Indiana State
|-
|Hulman Center
