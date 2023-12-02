The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Missouri Scoring Comparison

The Redhawks score an average of 74.3 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 70.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

Southeast Missouri State is 2-1 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Missouri's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The 80.6 points per game the Tigers average are 8.9 more points than the Redhawks give up (71.7).

Missouri is 4-2 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Southeast Missouri State is 2-2 when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.

The Tigers are making 47.3% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks allow to opponents (44.5%).

The Redhawks shoot 45.3% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Tigers allow.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

15.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 37.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Alecia Doyle: 15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

15.2 PTS, 50.7 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Amiyah Buchanan: 7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG%

7.2 PTS, 48.6 FG% Daejah Richmond: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.7 FG% Indiya Bowen: 10.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.2 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (12-for-20)

Southeast Missouri State Schedule