Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Illinois Salukis (3-0) will meet the Saint Louis Billikens (4-1) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Saint Louis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 19.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Trent Brown: 11.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Ferguson: 13.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 9.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Illinois Top Players (2022-23)
- Marcus Domask: 16.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Lance Jones: 13.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Johnson: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jawaun Newton: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rupert: 5.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|75.5
|85th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|71.2
|214th
|322nd
|28.8
|Rebounds
|35.2
|26th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|142nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|16.5
|12th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.