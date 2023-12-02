The Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) play the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Banterra Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Saint Louis Stats Insights

  • The Billikens have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.
  • Saint Louis has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.
  • The Billikens are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 281st.
  • The Billikens put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
  • Saint Louis is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Saint Louis scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (71.2).
  • At home, the Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Saint Louis drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Wichita State L 88-69 HTC Center
11/25/2023 Dartmouth W 66-65 Chaifetz Arena
11/28/2023 Utah State L 81-76 Chaifetz Arena
12/2/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
12/6/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/9/2023 Hofstra - Chaifetz Arena

