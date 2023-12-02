How to Watch Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:17 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Saint Louis Billikens (5-3) play the Southern Illinois Salukis (4-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Banterra Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Louis vs. Southern Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Louis Stats Insights
- The Billikens have shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of the Salukis have averaged.
- Saint Louis has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.2% from the field.
- The Billikens are the 292nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Salukis sit at 281st.
- The Billikens put up an average of 76.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 65.5 the Salukis allow to opponents.
- Saint Louis is 5-3 when it scores more than 65.5 points.
Saint Louis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Saint Louis scored 7.0 more points per game at home (78.2) than away (71.2).
- At home, the Billikens gave up 67.3 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than they allowed away (75.0).
- Beyond the arc, Saint Louis drained fewer 3-pointers away (6.5 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.5%) than at home (36.6%) as well.
Saint Louis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wichita State
|L 88-69
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 66-65
|Chaifetz Arena
|11/28/2023
|Utah State
|L 81-76
|Chaifetz Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
