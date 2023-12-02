MVC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MVC squads are on Saturday's college basketball schedule in four games, including the Drake Bulldogs taking on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
MVC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Indiana State Sycamores at Central Michigan Chippewas
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Drake Bulldogs at Minnesota Golden Gophers
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
|Evansville Purple Aces at UT Martin Skyhawks
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Lindenwood (MO) Lions at Bradley Braves
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 2
|-
