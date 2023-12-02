The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Redhawks score only 3.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers allow (70.5).
  • When it scores more than 70.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 2-1.
  • Missouri is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The Tigers put up 80.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 71.7 the Redhawks give up.
  • Missouri has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.
  • Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
  • The Tigers shoot 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks concede defensively.
  • The Redhawks' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Tigers have conceded.

Missouri Leaders

  • Hayley Frank: 18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
  • Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
  • Ashton Judd: 16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
  • Grace Slaughter: 13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
  • Abbey Schreacke: 8.5 PTS, 60 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Tennessee Tech W 66-65 Ocean Center
11/25/2023 Kent State L 67-64 Ocean Center
11/30/2023 @ Virginia L 87-81 John Paul Jones Arena
12/2/2023 Southeast Missouri State - Mizzou Arena
12/6/2023 Missouri State - Mizzou Arena
12/9/2023 Kansas State - St. Joseph Civic Arena

