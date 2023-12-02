How to Watch the Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) will attempt to break a four-game road losing streak at the Missouri Tigers (5-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Missouri Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network +
Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Redhawks score only 3.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Tigers allow (70.5).
- When it scores more than 70.5 points, Southeast Missouri State is 2-1.
- Missouri is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 74.3 points.
- The Tigers put up 80.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 71.7 the Redhawks give up.
- Missouri has a 4-2 record when scoring more than 71.7 points.
- Southeast Missouri State has a 2-2 record when giving up fewer than 80.6 points.
- The Tigers shoot 47.3% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Redhawks concede defensively.
- The Redhawks' 45.3 shooting percentage from the field is 6.3 higher than the Tigers have conceded.
Missouri Leaders
- Hayley Frank: 18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ashton Judd: 16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
- Grace Slaughter: 13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.5 PTS, 60 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)
Missouri Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|W 66-65
|Ocean Center
|11/25/2023
|Kent State
|L 67-64
|Ocean Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Virginia
|L 87-81
|John Paul Jones Arena
|12/2/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/6/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|St. Joseph Civic Arena
