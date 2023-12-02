The Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Bulldogs have won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is 147.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Missouri State vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -7.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bears Betting Records & Stats

Missouri State and its opponents have combined to score more than 147.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Missouri State has had an average of 144.0 points scored in its games so far this season, 3.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Missouri State has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Missouri State has come away with two wins in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Bears have played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and won that game.

Missouri State has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Missouri State vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 5 83.3% 80.6 157.5 71.6 138.7 142.0 Missouri State 4 57.1% 76.9 157.5 67.1 138.7 139.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Missouri State Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs covered the spread 12 times in 23 MVC games last year.

The Bears' 76.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs give up.

Missouri State has put together a 3-1 ATS record and a 4-0 overall record in games it scores more than 71.6 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Missouri State vs. Drake Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 2-4-0 1-3 5-1-0 Missouri State 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Missouri State vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Missouri State 14-1 Home Record 10-4 6-6 Away Record 5-8 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.2 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.