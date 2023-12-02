The Drake Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0 MVC) will aim to build on a three-game win run when they host the Missouri State Bears (6-1, 1-0 MVC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The Bears have won six games in a row.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Missouri State vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Missouri State Stats Insights

  • Missouri State has put together a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.4% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 44th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 290th.
  • The Bears' 76.9 points per game are 5.3 more points than the 71.6 the Bulldogs allow.
  • When it scores more than 71.6 points, Missouri State is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Missouri State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Missouri State put up more points at home (67.5 per game) than away (64.2) last season.
  • At home, the Bears allowed 59.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 67.3.
  • Missouri State drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.8%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Missouri State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 Abilene Christian W 87-69 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/25/2023 South Carolina State W 92-74 Great Southern Bank Arena
11/29/2023 Evansville W 90-78 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/2/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/5/2023 @ Middle Tennessee - Murphy Athletic Center
12/9/2023 Sam Houston - Great Southern Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.