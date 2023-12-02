Saturday's game features the Missouri Tigers (5-3) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) facing off at Mizzou Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-66 win for heavily favored Missouri according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.

The Tigers fell in their most recent game 87-81 against Virginia on Thursday.

Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri

Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 84, Southeast Missouri State 66

Other SEC Predictions

Missouri Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 6, the Tigers beat the Belmont Bruins (No. 86 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-61.

The Tigers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).

Missouri has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.

Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins

72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 86) on November 6

96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 253) on November 20

66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 297) on November 24

98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 309) on November 9

83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 315) on November 14

Missouri Leaders

Hayley Frank: 18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)

18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49) Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Ashton Judd: 16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)

16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43) Grace Slaughter: 13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Abbey Schreacke: 8.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)

Missouri Performance Insights

The Tigers average 80.6 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (287th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.

