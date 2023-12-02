Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Saturday's game features the Missouri Tigers (5-3) and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-4) facing off at Mizzou Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 84-66 win for heavily favored Missouri according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 2.
The Tigers fell in their most recent game 87-81 against Virginia on Thursday.
Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
Missouri vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Missouri 84, Southeast Missouri State 66
Other SEC Predictions
Missouri Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 6, the Tigers beat the Belmont Bruins (No. 86 in our computer rankings) by a score of 72-61.
- The Tigers have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (two).
- Missouri has four wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 13th-most in the country.
Missouri 2023-24 Best Wins
- 72-61 at home over Belmont (No. 86) on November 6
- 96-62 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 253) on November 20
- 66-65 over Tennessee Tech (No. 297) on November 24
- 98-57 at home over Indiana State (No. 309) on November 9
- 83-72 at home over North Alabama (No. 315) on November 14
Missouri Leaders
- Hayley Frank: 18.3 PTS, 44.9 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (19-for-49)
- Mama Dembele: 10.3 PTS, 6.9 AST, 3.4 STL, 42.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)
- Ashton Judd: 16.3 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 37.2 3PT% (16-for-43)
- Grace Slaughter: 13.6 PTS, 52.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Abbey Schreacke: 8.5 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (15-for-27)
Missouri Performance Insights
- The Tigers average 80.6 points per game (34th in college basketball) while allowing 70.5 per contest (287th in college basketball). They have a +81 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.
