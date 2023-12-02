Will Marco Scandella Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 2?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Marco Scandella going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Scandella stats and insights
- Scandella is yet to score through 21 games this season.
- In three games versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- Scandella has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 67 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 15.7 blocked shots per game.
Scandella recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|8:46
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:59
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:00
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:08
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 5-1
|11/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Home
|W 5-0
|11/11/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:51
|Away
|W 8-2
|11/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Home
|W 2-1
Blues vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
