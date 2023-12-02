How to Watch the Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score only 2.5 more points per game (67.8) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (65.3).
- Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
- Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
- The Braves average 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions give up (83.0).
- This season the Braves are shooting 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions give up.
- The Lions' 37.8 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Braves have conceded.
Lindenwood (MO) Leaders
- Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%
- Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Lindenwood (MO) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 81-62
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Northern Illinois
|L 77-60
|NIU Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|Central Arkansas
|L 77-64
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Bradley
|-
|Renaissance Coliseum
|12/7/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/11/2023
|Harris-Stowe
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
