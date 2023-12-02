The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

The Lions score only 2.5 more points per game (67.8) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (65.3).

Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.

The Braves average 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions give up (83.0).

This season the Braves are shooting 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions give up.

The Lions' 37.8 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Braves have conceded.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule