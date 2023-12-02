The Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) will attempt to turn around a five-game losing streak when visiting the Bradley Braves (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Renaissance Coliseum. This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET.

Lindenwood (MO) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN+
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score only 2.5 more points per game (67.8) than the Braves allow their opponents to score (65.3).
  • Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 when it scores more than 65.3 points.
  • Bradley's record is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 67.8 points.
  • The Braves average 22.7 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Lions give up (83.0).
  • This season the Braves are shooting 39.3% from the field, 11.3% lower than the Lions give up.
  • The Lions' 37.8 shooting percentage is 3.8 lower than the Braves have conceded.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

  • Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
  • Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
  • Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
  • Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%
  • Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 @ Cincinnati L 81-62 Fifth Third Arena
11/21/2023 @ Northern Illinois L 77-60 NIU Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Central Arkansas L 77-64 Hyland Performance Arena
12/2/2023 @ Bradley - Renaissance Coliseum
12/7/2023 Eastern Michigan - Hyland Performance Arena
12/11/2023 Harris-Stowe - Hyland Performance Arena

