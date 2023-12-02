Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 2
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the Bradley Braves (2-4) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) matching up at Renaissance Coliseum (on December 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 victory for Bradley.
The Lions' most recent game was a 77-64 loss to Central Arkansas on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bradley 73, Lindenwood (MO) 66
Other OVC Predictions
- St. Thomas vs Western Illinois
- Central Arkansas vs Little Rock
- Eastern Illinois vs Loyola Chicago
- Tennessee State vs Cincinnati
- Murray State vs Southern Indiana
- Evansville vs UT Martin
Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis
- Lindenwood (MO) has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Lindenwood (MO) Leaders
- Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)
- Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
- Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%
- Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)
Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights
- The Lions have been outscored by 15.2 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 167th in college basketball, while giving up 83.0 per contest, 349th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.