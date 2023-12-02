Saturday's contest features the Bradley Braves (2-4) and the Lindenwood (MO) Lions (0-5) matching up at Renaissance Coliseum (on December 2) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-66 victory for Bradley.

The Lions' most recent game was a 77-64 loss to Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Lindenwood (MO) vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 73, Lindenwood (MO) 66

Other OVC Predictions

Lindenwood (MO) Schedule Analysis

Lindenwood (MO) has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Lindenwood (MO) is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 25th-most defeats.

Lindenwood (MO) Leaders

Ellie Brueggemann: 14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33)

14.2 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (15-for-33) Reagan Rapert: 7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

7.2 PTS, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Mya Skoff: 6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

6.4 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Makayla Wallace: 5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG%

5.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.9 FG% Mykayla Cunningham: 4.8 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

Lindenwood (MO) Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 15.2 points per game (posting 67.8 points per game, 167th in college basketball, while giving up 83.0 per contest, 349th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential.

