The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) play the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Idaho State vs. Lindenwood matchup in this article.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Idaho State Moneyline Lindenwood Moneyline BetMGM Idaho State (-8.5) 131.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Idaho State (-8.5) 131.5 -420 +310 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Betting Trends

Lindenwood has covered just once in five chances against the spread this year.

The Lions have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).

Idaho State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Bengals games have hit the over.

