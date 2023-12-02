Lindenwood vs. Idaho State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) play the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Idaho State vs. Lindenwood matchup in this article.
Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Idaho State Moneyline
|Lindenwood Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Idaho State (-8.5)
|131.5
|-450
|+333
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Idaho State (-8.5)
|131.5
|-420
|+310
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Betting Trends
- Lindenwood has covered just once in five chances against the spread this year.
- The Lions have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Idaho State has covered twice in four chances against the spread this season.
- So far this season, two of the Bengals games have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.