How to Watch Lindenwood vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Lindenwood Stats Insights
- The Lions are shooting 39.8% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 41.9% the Bengals' opponents have shot this season.
- Lindenwood is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Lions are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 253rd.
- The Lions put up an average of 64.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 60.1 the Bengals allow to opponents.
- Lindenwood is 3-1 when it scores more than 60.1 points.
Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Lindenwood scored 18.4 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (60.8).
- At home, the Lions allowed 70.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.2.
- At home, Lindenwood sunk 8.6 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).
Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Omaha
|W 72-70
|Clune Arena
|11/19/2023
|William & Mary
|W 71-60
|Clune Arena
|11/27/2023
|Utah Tech
|L 73-66
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Idaho State
|-
|Holt Arena
|12/9/2023
|UMKC
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
|12/12/2023
|Avila
|-
|Hyland Performance Arena
