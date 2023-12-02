The Idaho State Bengals (3-4) face the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lindenwood vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho

Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other OVC Games

Lindenwood Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 39.8% from the field, 2.1% lower than the 41.9% the Bengals' opponents have shot this season.

Lindenwood is 3-0 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Lions are the 267th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bengals sit at 253rd.

The Lions put up an average of 64.1 points per game, only 4.0 more points than the 60.1 the Bengals allow to opponents.

Lindenwood is 3-1 when it scores more than 60.1 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lindenwood Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Lindenwood scored 18.4 more points per game at home (79.2) than away (60.8).

At home, the Lions allowed 70.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.2.

At home, Lindenwood sunk 8.6 treys per game last season, 1.7 more than it averaged on the road (6.9). Lindenwood's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.7%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lindenwood Upcoming Schedule