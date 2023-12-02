Desmond Bane and Kevin Durant are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns meet at Footprint Center on Saturday (opening tip at 9:00 PM ET).

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Bane on Saturday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 23.6.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.

Bane's assist average -- 5.2 -- is 0.3 lower than Saturday's over/under (5.5).

Bane averages 3.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Saturday (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 6.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: +136)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 18.6 points per game average is 0.1 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 6.0 -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson's year-long assist average -- 1.9 per game -- is 0.4 higher than Saturday's assist prop bet value (1.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -108) 6.5 (Over: -130) 6.5 (Over: +122) 2.5 (Over: +122)

Durant's 31.2 points per game average is 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (6.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Durant has averaged 5.8 assists per game this season, 0.7 less than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

Durant's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

