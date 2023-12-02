The Memphis Grizzlies' (5-13) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for a Saturday, December 2 game against the Phoenix Suns (11-8) at Footprint Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 108-94 victory over the Mavericks in their most recent outing on Friday. Desmond Bane scored a team-leading 30 points for the Grizzlies in the win.

Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Jake LaRavia PF Out Eye 3.4 1.6 0.4 Marcus Smart PG Out Ankle 12.5 2.5 5 Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Damion Lee: Out (Knee), Devin Booker: Out (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Out (Back)

Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: AZFamily and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -8.5 220.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.