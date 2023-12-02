Grizzlies vs. Suns December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:18 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (7-6) match up with the Memphis Grizzlies (3-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: AZFamily, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Grizzlies Games
- November 26 at home vs the Timberwolves
- November 22 at the Rockets
- November 29 at home vs the Jazz
- December 1 at the Mavericks
- November 24 at home vs the Suns
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane is averaging 24.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He's also draining 42.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 3.3 triples per game.
- Xavier Tillman is putting up 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. He's draining 46.9% of his shots from the field and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. is putting up 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He is sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Marcus Smart is averaging 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest. He is sinking 53.1% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.0 treys per contest.
- The Grizzlies are getting 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Ziaire Williams this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Suns Players to Watch
- Kevin Durant puts up 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 boards per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic averages 9.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Eric Gordon averages 15.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jordan Goodwin posts 9.3 points, 5.0 boards and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 32.1% from the field and 27.3% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per game.
- Josh Okogie posts 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 66.7% from the floor (ninth in NBA) and 42.9% from downtown with 1.0 made treys per contest.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Grizzlies vs. Suns Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Grizzlies
|117.1
|Points Avg.
|108.7
|115.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.2
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|42.9%
|39.2%
|Three Point %
|34.1%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.