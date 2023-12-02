Grizzlies vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Phoenix Suns (11-8) square off against the Memphis Grizzlies (5-13) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on AZFamily and BSSE.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Suns matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and BSSE
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Grizzlies Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Suns (-8.5)
|218.5
|-400
|+310
|FanDuel
|Suns (-9.5)
|218.5
|-390
|+310
Grizzlies vs Suns Additional Info
Grizzlies vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 116.2 points per game (ninth in the NBA) while allowing 113.5 per contest (17th in the league).
- The Grizzlies are being outscored by 6.0 points per game, with a -107 scoring differential overall. They put up 105.7 points per game (29th in NBA), and give up 111.7 per contest (11th in league).
- The teams combine to score 221.9 points per game, 3.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 225.2 points per game, 6.7 more points than this matchup's total.
- Phoenix has compiled a 10-9-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Memphis has covered seven times in 18 matchups with a spread this season.
Grizzlies and Suns NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Grizzlies
|+10000
|+5000
|-
|Suns
|+650
|+275
|-
