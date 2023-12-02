How to Watch the Blues vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having won three in a row, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
You can watch the action on BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ as the Coyotes square off against the Blues.
Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Blues vs Coyotes Additional Info
Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|Blues
|6-5 STL
|11/9/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|2-1 STL
|10/19/2023
|Blues
|Coyotes
|6-2 ARI
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 68 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- The Blues' 66 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 38 goals over that time.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|22
|8
|15
|23
|18
|16
|56.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|20
|8
|10
|18
|13
|13
|10%
|Jordan Kyrou
|22
|4
|11
|15
|15
|14
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|22
|8
|6
|14
|19
|18
|51.5%
|Justin Faulk
|22
|0
|11
|11
|9
|14
|-
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Coyotes are allowing 67 total goals (3.0 per game) to rank 15th in NHL action.
- The Coyotes rank 14th in the NHL with 70 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|22
|8
|12
|20
|11
|11
|44%
|Nick Schmaltz
|22
|6
|11
|17
|14
|16
|50%
|Matias Maccelli
|22
|3
|13
|16
|17
|5
|0%
|Nick Bjugstad
|22
|5
|10
|15
|7
|6
|50.4%
|Michael Carcone
|21
|10
|3
|13
|1
|1
|-
