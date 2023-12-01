Friday's game between the Troy Trojans (3-4) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) matching up at Trojan Arena has a projected final score of 74-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Troy, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET on December 1.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Time: 8:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Troy, Alabama

Venue: Trojan Arena

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 74, SIU-Edwardsville 72

Spread & Total Prediction for SIU-Edwardsville vs. Troy

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-1.5)

Troy (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 145.8

Troy has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while SIU-Edwardsville is 5-1-0. The Trojans are 4-1-0 and the Cougars are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +29 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They're putting up 70.9 points per game, 257th in college basketball, and are allowing 67.3 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

SIU-Edwardsville wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It collects 30.8 rebounds per game, 282nd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 29.1.

SIU-Edwardsville knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 39.7% rate (18th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make, shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc.

SIU-Edwardsville has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (36th in college basketball) while forcing 9.4 (338th in college basketball).

